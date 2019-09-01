Vicus Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.22.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,056,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,017,142. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average of $130.10. The stock has a market cap of $248.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $875,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,743,165 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.