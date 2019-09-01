Vice Industry Token Market Capitalization Tops $2.65 Million (VIT)

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded 210.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Vice Industry Token has traded 84% higher against the dollar. Vice Industry Token has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $907.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vice Industry Token token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00220538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.01324398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018256 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090210 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021667 BTC.

Vice Industry Token Token Profile

Vice Industry Token’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,166,280 tokens. Vice Industry Token’s official message board is medium.com/viceindustrytoken . The official website for Vice Industry Token is vicetoken.com . Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vice Industry Token

Vice Industry Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, IDAX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vice Industry Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vice Industry Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

