Veros (VRS) Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Veros has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Veros token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. Veros has a market cap of $120,180.00 and approximately $34,085.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00221560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.01346196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017876 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021072 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,595,768 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

