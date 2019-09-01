Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.58. Veritex posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Veritex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, EVP Angela Harper sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $46,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $64,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Veritex by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Veritex by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Veritex by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,178. Veritex has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

