Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,894,000 after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,557,000 after acquiring an additional 168,185 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 170,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total value of $1,476,830.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $2,241,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,443.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,928 shares of company stock worth $4,475,722. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $161.54. 481,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.89.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

