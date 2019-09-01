Veil (VEIL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,640.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Veil has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001150 BTC on major exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Veil has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $4,640.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00222311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.06 or 0.01321238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018185 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090117 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021670 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 44,240,503 coins and its circulating supply is 41,598,673 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

