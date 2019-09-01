Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Veeva Systems from an equal rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Veeva Systems to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.06.

VEEV opened at $160.38 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.34, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $38,415.45. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.33, for a total value of $67,648.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,216.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,839 shares of company stock worth $12,607,413. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 67.2% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 71.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

