Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 17,950 Shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,950 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.27% of Unit worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNT. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Unit by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unit by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNT traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,023. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. Unit Co. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $178.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Unit had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unit Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNT. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Unit news, EVP Frank Q. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,543.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $66,580. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Unit Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.