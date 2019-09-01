Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $91.89. 2,170,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,637. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $92.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

