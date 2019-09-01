UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,343,175,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $192,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,308 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,063,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,882,988,000 after purchasing an additional 965,763 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,238,720 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,041. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The stock has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.11.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.