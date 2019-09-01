United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stake Lessened by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on UTX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen raised shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The firm has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.