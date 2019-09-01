United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €33.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UTDI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.72 ($49.68).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €29.80 ($34.65) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.38. United Internet has a 52-week low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 52-week high of €46.36 ($53.91). The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

