Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Santander lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,452,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 212.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 218.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 11,350.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGP stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,998. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.26. Ultrapar Participacoes has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.90.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

