Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Announces Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.86-12.06 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $11.86-12.06 EPS.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $237.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.77. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $224.43 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.48.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,439,000 after acquiring an additional 483,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,932,000 after acquiring an additional 300,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,471,000 after acquiring an additional 210,475 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after acquiring an additional 207,927 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

