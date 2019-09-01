TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010413 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, HitBTC and Crex24. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $199.83 million and $246.69 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00221380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.01338774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00091070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018161 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021996 BTC.

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 199,718,110 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Zebpay, Koinex, Binance, HitBTC, Crex24, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bitso, CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, HBUS, Upbit and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

