Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSE. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinseo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trinseo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.86.
Trinseo stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.02.
In other news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $468,116.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,941.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank A. Bozich bought 15,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $434,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,757,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,832,000 after buying an additional 536,746 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Trinseo by 5.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,470,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,898,000 after buying an additional 118,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 124.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after purchasing an additional 663,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,195,000 after purchasing an additional 75,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth $27,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.
About Trinseo
Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
