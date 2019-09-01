Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSE. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinseo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trinseo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.86.

Trinseo stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.02.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $951.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trinseo will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $468,116.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,941.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank A. Bozich bought 15,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $434,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,757,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,832,000 after buying an additional 536,746 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Trinseo by 5.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,470,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,898,000 after buying an additional 118,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 124.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after purchasing an additional 663,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,195,000 after purchasing an additional 75,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth $27,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

