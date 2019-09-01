Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stake in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 12,800.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

NYSE CVNA traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $81.16. 879,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,582. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Carvana Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $986.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.50 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.55% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 132,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $8,051,636.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,363,081.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 172,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $10,851,596.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,942,355.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,435 shares of company stock worth $46,496,421 in the last three months. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

