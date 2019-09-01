Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 589.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. TheStreet downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $83.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.56.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $3,037,832.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 392,854 shares of company stock valued at $42,170,377 over the last 90 days. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.34. The stock had a trading volume of 915,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $139.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.08.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

