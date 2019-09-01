Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,274 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,559. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 18th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $99,120.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,024.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

