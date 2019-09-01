Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 109,101 Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 109,101 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 37.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,339,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 101.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,173,317 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $104,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,839,080 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $578,058,000 after acquiring an additional 994,381 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,984,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $650,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exelon by 14.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,034,010 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $302,485,000 after acquiring an additional 774,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. 5,062,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

In related news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,352.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

