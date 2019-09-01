Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 283,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.16% of American Eagle Outfitters at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

AEO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $886.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.55 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

