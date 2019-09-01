Trexquant Investment LP Invests $6.87 Million in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 178,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,000. Newmont Goldcorp makes up 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth $574,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $30,193,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $1,508,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.89. 6,786,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,962,563. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.03. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $135,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,931,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,720 shares of company stock worth $3,152,258 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.96.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.