Trexquant Investment LP Invests $6.27 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,000. Morgan Stanley makes up about 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. 7,139,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,237,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

