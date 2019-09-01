Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $230.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.55.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.97. 2,600,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $156.56 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

