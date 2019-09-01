Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 146,475 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 146,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 108,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $2,995,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 186,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 824.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $281,249.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $4,093,906.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 709,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,755,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,750,789 shares of company stock valued at $57,296,912. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.59.

Advanced Micro Devices stock remained flat at $$31.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,685,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,426,248. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 89.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

