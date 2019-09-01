Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

TTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti set a $72.00 price target on shares of Toro and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of TTC opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55. Toro has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $75.25.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $838.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.33 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 40.52%. Toro’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toro will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $199,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,829.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 2,058.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

