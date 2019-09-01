TOP Market Cap Hits $9.45 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One TOP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $712,367.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00221301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.01337783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00090577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018131 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022026 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,898,733,683 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.