TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 262,424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 5,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,531 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. 5,324,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.