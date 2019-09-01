TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.41.
Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
In other news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. 5,324,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $57.15.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.
