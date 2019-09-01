Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post $378.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $371.90 million to $385.50 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $363.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird raised Titan Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.06. 337,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $336.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $431,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,951.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $73,143.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

