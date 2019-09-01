Time New Bank Trading 14.3% Lower This Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, OKEx, Huobi and Hotbit. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $138,326.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00220745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.01338331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022009 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,277,210 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Binance, Hotbit, Bibox, DragonEX, OKEx, CoinBene, BigONE, Ethfinex, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.