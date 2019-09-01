TigerCash Trading Down 7.6% This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $326,113.00 and approximately $20.44 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.62 or 0.02304854 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,460,613 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.