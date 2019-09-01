Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

“We reiterate our BUY rating as we believe TIF’s top-line should benefit from 1) the ongoing investments, 2) more frequent product innovation, and 3) easier YoY compares. Additionally, we believe today’s results demonstrate the company is managing the business well in a difficult period (SG&A expense management drove the EPS upside). We continue to see meaningful operating margin expansion opportunity L-T.”,” Guggenheim’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TIF. Loop Capital lowered Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $91.85 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC set a $122.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $98.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.37.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.57. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $131.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

In related news, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 11,912 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,080,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 2,665 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $241,262.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,146.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,346,681 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIF. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 312.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth $42,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

