Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,235 shares during the quarter. Myriad Genetics makes up approximately 3.9% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYGN. Cowen downgraded Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.05.

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,489. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,712 shares of company stock worth $4,115,380 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. 380,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.81. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.64 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

