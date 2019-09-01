Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Steelcase accounts for 3.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Steelcase worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 22.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 7.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 25.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Steelcase by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. 383,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,739. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.33. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $824.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.07 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Steelcase news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 21,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $366,326.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 412,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,382.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Keane sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,115,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,037 shares of company stock worth $2,557,519. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

