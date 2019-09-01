Tieton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Barrett Business Services comprises about 5.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Barrett Business Services worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 304.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 49,366.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBSI. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of BBSI stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.13. 40,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,281. The stock has a market cap of $656.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.78. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 39.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $185,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,279.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,376 shares of company stock valued at $467,317. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

