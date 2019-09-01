Tieton Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,940 Shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)

Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the period. CARBO Ceramics comprises approximately 0.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of CARBO Ceramics worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRR. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in CARBO Ceramics in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CARBO Ceramics by 400.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 192,776 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in CARBO Ceramics by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 183,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CARBO Ceramics by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 72,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 54,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 price target on CARBO Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other CARBO Ceramics news, VP Don P. Conkle acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 228,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,990.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gary A. Kolstad acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 537,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,427. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 162,350 shares of company stock worth $206,071 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 230,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,939. CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

