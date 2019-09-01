The Abyss Reaches Market Cap of $2.30 Million (ABYSS)

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, The Abyss has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One The Abyss token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, BitForex and HitBTC. The Abyss has a market cap of $2.30 million and $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00038762 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.95 or 0.04859588 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001225 BTC.
- Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Aurora (AOA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- IOST (IOST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.
The Abyss Profile
The Abyss Token Trading
The Abyss can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Indodax, YoBit, BitForex, Bilaxy, CoinExchange, IDEX, Sistemkoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
