The Abyss Reaches Market Cap of $2.30 Million (ABYSS)

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, The Abyss has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One The Abyss token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, BitForex and HitBTC. The Abyss has a market cap of $2.30 million and $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Abyss alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00038762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.95 or 0.04859588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000137 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

The Abyss Profile

The Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,282,909 tokens. The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Abyss is medium.com/theabyss . The Abyss’ official website is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

The Abyss Token Trading

The Abyss can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Indodax, YoBit, BitForex, Bilaxy, CoinExchange, IDEX, Sistemkoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.