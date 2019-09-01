Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS THLEF opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.13. Thales has a one year low of $108.50 and a one year high of $144.40.

Get Thales alerts:

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Transport, and Defence and Security segments. It offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.