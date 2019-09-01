Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS THLEF opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.13. Thales has a one year low of $108.50 and a one year high of $144.40.
About Thales
