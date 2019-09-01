Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $363,000 Position in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,267 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBS by 96.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CBS by 57.1% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in CBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in CBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in CBS by 70.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

CBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CBS from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CBS from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens set a $64.00 target price on shares of CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised shares of CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

Shares of CBS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.06. 4,865,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,097. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. CBS Co. has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CBS Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

