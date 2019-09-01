Teza Capital Management LLC Has $381,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 147.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $539.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.42.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $9.53 on Friday, hitting $538.32. The stock had a trading volume of 422,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,370. The business has a 50 day moving average of $510.13 and a 200 day moving average of $472.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $307.36 and a 12-month high of $555.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.09, for a total value of $8,115,962.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.38, for a total transaction of $4,673,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,358,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,700 shares of company stock valued at $149,218,718. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

