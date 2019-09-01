Teza Capital Management LLC Has $279,000 Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,767 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,663,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 35.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $107.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,380,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,056. The firm has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $878,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $5,134,213.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,404.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,701 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,824 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

