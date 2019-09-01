Teza Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 100.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,040,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,772,000 after buying an additional 521,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,671,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $392,282,000 after buying an additional 128,330 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 314.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 124,465 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 53.8% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 102,930 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 71.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 101,858 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Rappaport sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $3,394,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,500 shares of company stock worth $7,079,925. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,651. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.