Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,676 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,676 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MasTec by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,678,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,479,000 after buying an additional 55,834 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in MasTec by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MasTec by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,297.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,501,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $62.87. 645,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,505. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. MasTec had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

