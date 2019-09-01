Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,947,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Waters by 88.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,374,000 after buying an additional 180,046 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Waters by 87.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,506,000 after buying an additional 122,579 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Waters by 188.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 186,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,961,000 after buying an additional 121,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Waters by 50.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 276,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,605,000 after buying an additional 92,305 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research downgraded Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.54.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,124. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $255.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.46 million. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.