TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of TTI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 319,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,604. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $214.75 million, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 78.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,357,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 1,921,705 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,569,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,871,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 575,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 51.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 365,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 94.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 362,866 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

