Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $48.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.41.

Shares of TRGP opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,527,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,023,000 after purchasing an additional 387,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,752,000 after acquiring an additional 241,381 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

