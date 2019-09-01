Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €39.23 ($45.62).

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLX. Oddo Bhf set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €40.80 ($47.44) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of TLX stock traded up €0.32 ($0.37) on Friday, hitting €37.68 ($43.81). 96,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. Talanx has a 52 week low of €28.64 ($33.30) and a 52 week high of €39.88 ($46.37). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

