Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tailored Brands, Inc. is a specialty retailer of men’s suits and provider of tuxedo rental product primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company provide suit separates, port coats, slacks, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories. Tailored Brands, Inc., formerly known as The Mens Wearhouse, Inc is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Tailored Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tailored Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of TLRD stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Tailored Brands has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $256.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.91.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Tailored Brands had a return on equity of 4,518.17% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Tailored Brands by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

