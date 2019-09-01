TaaS Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. One TaaS token can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00008722 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $223.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00221497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.01326526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090277 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021618 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS launched on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

