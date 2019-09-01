T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $703,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,314,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 195,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

